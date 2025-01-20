Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
TMJ4 News Team
Marcus Aarsvold Redo.png

Marcus Aarsvold

ALBERS UPDATED.png

Andrea Albers

PROFILE-PIC-BEIERMEISTER.png

Mike Beiermeister

PROFILE PIC-BENSON.png

Charles Benson

PROFILE PIC-CHAMRAZ.png

Steve Chamraz

Paris Fransway

Alex Gaul Redo.png

Alex Gaul

PROFILE PIC-GROH(1).png

James Groh

Hubbard, Meryl Profile Pic 2026.png

Meryl Hubbard

Ryans Jenkins Redo.png

Ryan Jenkins

Alonna Johnson Profile Pic 2026.png

Alonna Johnson

PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Brendyn Jones

PROFILE PIC-JORDAN(1).png

Ben Jordan

PROFILE PIC-KIM.png

Susan Kim

klopf.jpg

Rebecca Klopf

PROFILE-PIC-MCSHEPARD.png

Cassandra McShepard

PROFILE PIC-MENDEZ.png

Adriana Mendez

O'shea, Kidd Profile Pic 2026.png

Kidd O'Shea

Jenna Rae Redo.png

Jenna Rae

Simmons, Taj Profile Pic 2026(1).png

Taj Simmons

Sklba, Lauren Profile Pic 2026.png

Lauren Sklba

PROFILE PIC STAREL.png

Kaylee Staral

PROFILE-PIC-WILLIAMS.png

Andrea Williams

Glenda Redo.png

Glenda Valdes

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Gideon Verdin

TMJ4 Sports Reporters
Burks, Rod Profile Pic 2026.png

Rod Burks

Marotta, Karley Profile Pic 2026.png

Karley Marotta

Washburn, Ashley Profile Pic 2026.png

Ashley Washburn

Storm Team 4
PROFILE-PIC-JOHNSON.png

Brendan Johnson

Larsen, Lauren Profile Pic 2026.png

Lauren Larsen

Jacob Montesano Profile Pic.png

Jacob Montesano

PROFILE-PIC-NIZNANSKY.png

Brian Niznansky

Lindsey Slater Profile Pic 2026(1).png

Lindsey Slater

News Management
PROFILE PIC BUCKLEY.png

Nicole Buckley

PROFILE PIC DACQUISTO.png

Chad D’Acquisto

Kust, James Profile Pic 2026.png

James Kust

PROFILE PIC VETSCHER.png

Tim Vetscher

PROFILE-PIC-WILSON.png

Jim Wilson