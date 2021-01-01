Andrea Albers joined TMJ4 News Today in October of 2021 as a reporter and anchor.

She is thrilled to be continuing her career in Milwaukee. Andrea is a Wisconsin native whose roots begin in Iola, Wisconsin (go T-Birds!). She is an alumnus of UW Eau Claire's broadcast journalism program and Eau Claire is where she was first hired as a reporter at WQOW News 18. From there Andrea went on to become a long-time evening anchor and eventually the Assistant News Director. It's a title she also held during her time at the ABC affiliate in La Crosse, where she also anchored an hour-long midday newscast.

During her decade in local news Andrea has covered presidential visits, political protests at the Capitol, the 2017 Chetek tornado touchdown and helped to launch the Jefferson Awards in western Wisconsin -- a platform designed to honor local volunteers and create a ripple effect of action.

She has been recognized for her work, earning awards from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and Emmy nominations.

While Andrea was born and raised in Wisconsin -- she's just getting started exploring Milwaukee! If you have a story idea for Andrea, a restaurant she should try or can recommend a spinning studio shoot her an email at andrea.albers@tmj4.com.

In addition, you can follow Andrea on Twitter at @andreaalberstv