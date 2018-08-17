Watch Green and Gold LIVE on Facebook

Facebook Live show airs weekday after games at 11

11:09 AM, Sep 23, 2016
2:57 PM, Aug 17, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's football season, which means Green Bay Packers fans can't get enough of their guys in the green and gold.

That's why TODAY'S TMJ4 is bringing you an exclusive Facebook Live segment every week of the season.

Check out Green and Gold LIVE with Vince Vitrano the weekday after each Packers game at 11:00 a.m. on our Facebook page.

The best part about the show is that you, the viewer, drives the conversation.

It's your chance to ask Vince Vitrano and TODAY'S TMJ4's sports reporters your questions about the recent and upcoming Packers games.

Follow us on Facebook and let's talk Green and Gold LIVE, every weekday after each Packers game at 11:00 a.m.

Each week's segment will be posted here after it airs.

Preseason Week 2: Packers vs. Steelers

Preseason Week 1: Packers vs. Titans

Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top