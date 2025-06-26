Milwaukee woman pays double for a cross-country move and shares a warning for others

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman who recently relocated to South Carolina is warning others about unexpected moving costs after she paid nearly double what she was quoted.

Gloria Phillips was hit with huge surcharges during her move from Milwaukee to South Carolina and says she ultimately paid more than $4,000 for a service initially quoted at about $2,600.

“There were a number of companies that I looked at, and I finally saw Vantage Movers,” Phillips said.

Phillips selected Vantage because they beat others on price. She says she agreed to pay a deposit, plus $835 at pickup and another $835 at delivery, totaling about $2,600.

However, on moving day, Phillips says a third-party company hired by Vantage showed up demanding more money.

“He came in demanding that — before I can pick up anything — you’ve gotta pay $1,689. And I said no way!” Phillips said.

When she questioned the new charge, Phillips says she was told her items took up more space than was allocated for her on the truck.

“The way that I feel, and my reality in this — is as if you walked in my house and said, put your hands up, we’re robbing you,” Phillips said, recalling what she told the movers.

“I felt very pressured. Very pressured,” she added.

TMJ4 News tried contacting Vantage Movers, which is based in Florida, multiple times by phone and email, but those attempts were not responded to.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says complaints against moving companies are common and range from surprise fees to late deliveries and lost or missing items.

"Holding items hostage is another big thing that we've seen," said Lisa Schiller with the BBB of Wisconsin.

The key is to do your homework before doing business, according to the BBB.

"The BBB's recommendation is to always get an estimate in person," Schiller said. "Most companies, reputable companies, will be happy to come to your home and take a look at your square footage and how many items you have."

Schiller also recommends checking with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Click here to search.

"The company should be registered and have a license number with that organization as well as the Department of Transportation," Schiller said. "Read the BBB free reports. You can read about any complaints, customer reviews, positive or negative."

Vantage Movers does have an active license with the FMCSA. According to the BBB, the company has a B+ rating with 22 complaints in two years.

Phillips’ belongings did arrive in South Carolina, but she says some items are missing and others were damaged, including a serving bowl.

At delivery, Phillips says she faced another $1,689 charge, bringing her total moving costs to more than $4,000.

The BBB suggests making sure your contract outlines what would increase the cost of your move or sets a maximum amount so you don’t have to pay more than you budgeted for.

Phillips has filed a complaint with the BBB.

