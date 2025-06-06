Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Free outdoor movies, an art tournament, and festival season is back!

Celebrate Pride at PrideFest

This weekend, the Summerfest grounds, also known as Henry Maier Festival Park, will transform into a vibrant hub of inclusivity as it hosts PrideFest. Recognized as the largest LGBTQ+ festival in Wisconsin, this celebration offers food, entertainment, and much more for attendees. Daily admission starts at $30. It’s an event filled with joy and acceptance! For more details, visit PrideFest.

Outdoor Movies: “Inside Out Two”

If you’re in the mood for a movie night, head to Greendale on Saturday for a free screening of “Inside Out Two” at the Gazebo. This film is part of a summer-long outdoor movie series, and you will be able to catch other free films at Veterans Park in Milwaukee. Movies begin at dusk, and food and drinks will be available, including popcorn for just a dollar — making it the perfect family outing! Check the lineup at Gift of Wings Movies.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute below:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: PrideFest, free movies, Tosa Greek Fest and more!

Fresh Finds at Farmers Markets

Farmers markets are making a comeback this weekend! The South Shore Farmers Market kicks off its season in Milwaukee, along with the Foxtown Farmers Market in Mequon and the Tosa Farmers Market. With most local farmers markets gearing up for a robust season by the end of the month, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy locally sourced produce, artisanal goodies, and more.

Art and Culture at Art 64

Art lovers won’t want to miss the 4th Annual Art 64 happening in Wauwatosa! This unique live, bracket-style painting tournament features 64 talented artists competing for a grand prize of $20,000 over two thrilling days. Best of all, admission is free! Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, and an impressive variety of art for sale. Learn more about the event at Art 64.

Indulge in Greek Cuisine at Tosa Greek Fest

Looking to satisfy your cravings for Greek cuisine? Tosa Greek Fest is taking place all weekend long at 76th and North, offering delicious traditional dishes without the need for a plane ticket. Plus, with free parking available, there's no excuse to miss out on this culinary adventure! Get Geek Fest details here.

