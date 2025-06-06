Watch Now
OPA! Tosa Greek Fest starts Friday

TMJ4
Greek Fest in 2017.
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It is officially festival season in the Milwaukee area, and Friday brings another fun event for families to attend.

Tosa Greek Fest will be held from Friday through Sunday at Sts Constantine & Helen Greek Church near 76th and North Avenue in Wauwautosa.

The event will include authentic Greek cuisine such as souvlaki, gyros, loukoumades and saganaki.

The Greek Keys will provide musical entertainment throughout the weekend.

Tosa Greek Fest will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit the Tosa Greek Fest Facebook page.

