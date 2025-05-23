From stunning floral displays to playful goat yoga and baseball games, there’s something for everyone this weekend in southeastern Wisconsin.

Tea and Tulips at the Mitchell Park Domes

Kick off your weekend with a visit to the Mitchell Park Domes, where you can experience the enchanting "Tea and Tulips" floral show. Inspired by the classical beauty of English gardens, this springtime event showcases a vibrant array of flowers, including hyacinths, tulips, and daffodils.

In addition to these blooms, you’ll find stunning displays of hydrangeas, lilies, and popular tea herbs — perfect for those who appreciate the finer things in life.

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in nature's artistry. For more details, visit the Mitchell Park Domes.

Goat Yoga at Old World Wisconsin

Looking for a fun way to unwind? Look no further than Old World Wisconsin’s Goat Yoga event! This unique experience combines the benefits of yoga with the playful nature of goats.

Participants can enhance their flexibility, balance, and strength while being surrounded by these adorable creatures as they frolic and play. This class welcomes all ages and abilities, making it an excellent option for families or groups of friends.

Since space is limited, be sure to secure your tickets in advance. To learn more and grab your tickets, check out Old World Wisconsin.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Spring blooms, goat yoga, a kite festival, and more!

Milwaukee Milkmen Take the Field

For sports lovers, the Milwaukee Milkmen have an action-packed weekend planned. They’ll be playing at home against the Canaries of Sioux Falls at Franklin Field. With ticket prices starting at just $11, it’s an affordable outing for families or friends looking to enjoy exciting baseball action.

Visit the Milwaukee Milkmen for game schedules and ticket information.

Gift of Wings Family Kite Festival at Veterans Park

One of Milwaukee’s beloved traditions returns this weekend with the Gift of Wings Family Kite Festival at Veterans Park. Now in its 38th year, this festival promises a delightful day filled with colorful kites soaring in the sky.

Highlights include two super giant whale kites, performances from professional kite flying teams, and free kite flying lessons. Best of all, the event is entirely free with ample parking available, making it the perfect family outing.

For more information, visit Gift of Wings.

