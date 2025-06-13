Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summer street festival, freebies for Father's Day and more!

From cultural festivals to live music and even a chance to eat breakfast on a farm, there's so much to see and do this weekend in southeastern Wisconsin!

Enjoy Breakfast on the Farm

June is Dairy Month, so it's a great weekend to enjoy breakfast on the farm. In Kenosha County on Saturday, you can start your day at Mighty Grand Dairy, and on Sunday, breakfast will be served at Crane Grain Farms in Salem. You can expect a hearty breakfast featuring eggs, pancakes, and more.

The festivities kick off at 6:30 AM, making it a wonderful way to enjoy the fresh air and support local agriculture. Tickets are just $10 per person, while children ages six and younger can enjoy the breakfast for free.

Find a dairy breakfast to attend by clicking here.

Immerse Yourself in Art at the Lakefront Festival

Milwaukee’s stunning Art Museum will host the Lakefront Festival of Art all weekend long. Whether you want to try your hand at art projects, enjoy live music, or explore— and even purchase— unique art pieces, there’s something for everyone. Plus, your festival admission includes access to the museum, giving you a chance to view its fascinating collections.

Explore the festival details here.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute below:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Breakfast on the farm, a summer street festival, and freebies for Father's Day!

Groove at the "Summer Soulstice Festival"

Just a short stroll from the Art Museum is Milwaukee's longest-running summer street festival, Summer Soulstice! It takes place on Saturday, with free music from noon to midnight. Featuring a diverse lineup of performances, it's a fantastic way to enjoy the summer vibes while connecting with the local community.

Find out more about Summer Soulstice.

Celebrate Father’s Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Wrap up your weekend by spending quality time with Dad at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Sunday. In celebration of Father’s Day, all dads and grandpas can enjoy free admission. It’s a wonderful opportunity to visit the zoo’s special summer exhibit, “Exploration Dinosaur,” and meet some of the animal dads that call the zoo home, including Jack the Humboldt Penguin.

Get more details about the zoo's Father's Day event.

Additional Activities for Father’s Day Weekend

Explore more fun options this weekend:



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error