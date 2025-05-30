From mouthwatering dishes to captivating performances, a variety of festivals are taking place in Milwaukee and the surrounding areas. Here’s a rundown of the highlights you won’t want to miss!

Festa Italiana: A Celebration of Italian Culture

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee

Immerse yourself in vibrant Italian culture at Festa Italiana! Enjoy delectable food and a variety of entertainment throughout the weekend. Be sure to check out popular festival events such as the Italian Idol singing competition, tons of cooking demonstrations, and the Festa Italiana Mass on Sunday.

Daily admission is $15, and kids ages 12 and under get in free with an adult. Come hungry and ready to enjoy all that this cultural extravaganza has to offer. Learn more about Festa Italiana here.

Watch: Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Food, art, and community festivals!

Wisconsin weekend in a minute: Festa Italiana, Festival of the Arts, and more!

Port Festival of the Arts: A Day of Creativity on the Lake

When: Saturday

Where: Downtown Port Washington

Get ready for a free art-filled celebration at the Port Festival of the Arts! Set against the backdrop of the lake, this event invites you to unleash your creativity. Enjoy opportunities to create art, appreciate beautiful artwork, and experience performance art, including Polish dance.

The day will also feature live musical performances by the Fox Valley Symphony and the Kojo Reggae Band. Don't miss this chance to enrich your day with creativity and culture. Get more details about the Port Festival of the Arts here.

3 Sheeps Brewing: 13th Anniversary Celebration

When: Saturday

Where: Sheboygan

Raise a glass to 3 Sheeps Brewing as they celebrate their lucky 13th anniversary! The brewery started in an old sock factory, and now, this local gem has transformed into Wisconsin's 3rd largest craft brewery. The anniversary bash will feature live music, food from various vendors, the release of new beers, and exclusive merchandise.

Join in on the festivities and celebrate a thriving part of Wisconsin's craft beer scene. Check out the event details here.

West Allis A La Carte: A Block Party for Everyone

When: Sunday

Where: Along Greenfield Avenue, West Allis

Mark your calendars for the West Allis A La Carte, a lively street festival aimed at uniting the community! From toddlers to grandparents, everyone is invited to join in on the fun-filled day featuring games, food, and live music. This block party runs from 11 AM on Greenfield Avenue between 70th and 76th Street.

Come together with family and friends for a day of joy, laughter, and connection.

Find out more about West Allis A La Carte here.

