Meet the forensic accountant protecting Wisconsinites from online scams

Nearly 5,000 Wisconsin residents have reported financial fraud to the Federal Trade Commission so far in 2025, with most victims losing between $100 and $300. However, victims who are 70 or older lose significantly more — around $1,000 on average.

April DeValkenaere, a forensic accountant, is working to seek justice for victims while also focusing on prevention.

TMJ4 News April DeValkenaere, Forensic Accountant

"As a forensic accountant, there aren't many of us that do what I do," DeValkenaere said.

DeValkenaere is working with law enforcement teams across the state, helping them identify and investigate cryptocurrency crimes. She's also training prosecutors on how to use current state statutes to charge cyber-criminals and seize back victims' money. Her work also centers around scam and fraud prevention.

She's helping organize a free event this weekend called "Leverage" at Waukesha State Bank locations in Waukesha and Oconomowoc, specifically designed for seniors. Click here for event details.

"The event is called Leverage, and it's leveraging your health as your greatest wealth," DeValkenaere said.

The workshop aims to teach seniors how to protect themselves with important documents like a financial power of attorney.

"We're also going to talk about other ways to keep yourself safe if you're writing checks — how to mail them safely and how to write them out safely," DeValkenaere said.

DeValkenaere explains that when older adults become victims of financial crimes, their health often suffers due to mental, physical, and social ripple effects.

"If an older adult becomes a victim of a financial crime or any crime, in reality, their health plummets," DeValkenaere said.

People close to DeValkenaere have become victims of financial crimes, fueling her passion for prevention and pursuing justice.

She emphasizes that her focus is not to scare but to inform, as criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

"Now they're adding impersonations of federal agents and other federal organizations to try to gain the trust of these potential victims," DeValkenaere said.

A South Milwaukee man recently shared that he lost more than $3,000 after receiving an image of a fake federal credential, believing he was communicating with a legitimate federal agent.

When asked about the role of artificial intelligence in these scams, DeValkenaere was clear about its impact.

"Ginormous is the best way to put it. Because a lot of times — like if somebody was looking for a phishing email — they used to look for improper spellings or grammar issues or what have you. AI has fixed all of that, right? So now it looks legit," DeValkenaere said.

Currently, there is no major movement on AI regulation, leaving consumers responsible for increased awareness and vigilance.

For those interested in attending Saturday's free event, no pre-registration is required; details are available here.

On June 18, DeValenaere is hosting a collaborative justice event in Waukesha County and it is designed for those who work on financial crimes investigations. Email her for more information at April@protectyourfortress.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

