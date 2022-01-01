Tim Vetscher is TMJ4’s News Director. Tim joined the station in November of 2019 as Editorial Director, a role he remained in until becoming News Director in February of 2021.

Tim is a 1998 graduate of Marquette University. He spent the majority of his career as a reporter with stops in markets such as Memphis, Kansas City, and Phoenix.

Tim and his wife, Amie, are the proud parents of two adopted children, Evelyn and Oliver.

Tim is a board member of the Gift of Adoption Fund, Wisconsin Chapter.

Tim also volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern Wisconsin and works closely with the student media program at Marquette.