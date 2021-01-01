Charles Benson is one of the most reliable, trusted and experienced reporters in southeast Wisconsin. If there's a big story going on, Charles is usually there.

He's not only a familiar face in the community, but a man of faith, dedicated to his family. Charles was inducted into the prestigious Milwaukee Silver Circle in 2013, a lifetime achievement honor given by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

“In presidential election years, you can find me chasing candidates around Wisconsin, keeping them honest about their campaign promises. My favorite stories are about people right here in Milwaukee and around the state. Whether it's a story about the trials and tribulations of someone's life or the triumphs of the Packers or Brewers, I'm always looking for the story that will make a difference in people’s lives.”

“It's not always about the stories you break; it's about the people you meet. It's about making a difference, showing the struggles people go through, and having an impact in our community.”

“I worked in Peoria, Illinois, Green Bay and Madison. But most of his my talented years happened right here. My wife is from Milwaukee and my son was also born here. They’re the two reasons why I love and will always love this place.”

“It all started with a dream as a young boy. By the 3rd grade, I knew exactly what I wanted to do for a living. In my little league, I was more interested in doing the play-by-play than being an athlete.”

“Part of what helped me develop the skills to be a journalist was my unique upbringing. Growing up, my dad was in sales, and we moved around a lot. I was constantly meeting new people, and making new connections with folks I didn't know. It’s something I still do almost every day!”

“These days, you can always find me training for something. I love biking, running and swimming and occasionally combine all three for a few triathlons each year. I completed the Wisconsin Ironman competition in 2013. It was my first, but hopefully not my last. I'm also a big believer in volunteering for the church and in the community. The best part of my day is when I'm in the grocery store, the gym or a public place and someone stops me to say ‘Thanks for doing that story,’ or ‘I like what you're doing on the news.’”

If you have a story, Charles can be reached at Charles.Benson@tmj4.com

