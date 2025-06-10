Oconomowoc Rotary to issue 'retraction' about 4th of July parade that called for a 'non political activity'

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Rotary Club of Oconomowoc is expected to issue a formal retraction about a decision concerning this year's Fourth of July parade.

The organization had initially announced that this year's parade would focus on the city's 150th anniversary by "hosting a non political event" to "foster maximum inclusivity and joy for all participants and attendees."

Minutes before TMJ4's broadcast, an email stating that the Rotary Club is" preparing a formal retraction of its decision regarding the Fourth of July parade." A statement was expected "as soon as it is approved by our Board."

"Oh my gosh I'm love the 4th of July parade in Oconomowoc - the whole community comes out, it's so much," said Brittany Brzenk, an Oconomowoc resident.

While it's not uncommon to find politicians in parades, Oconomowoc was originally planning a different approach this year.

Brzenk said she could understand not having political candidates but wondered why local elected officials would be excluded.

"Not allowing them to participate in the parade - I would just have additional questions as to why," Brzenk said.

State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, a long-time fan and participant of the parade, expressed disappointment after being excluded this year, writing: "It is neither joyful nor inclusive for my family to be treated this way in our cherished hometown."

The Rotary's Facebook post announcing the decision received mixed reactions.

Some users supported the move, with one commenting, "Thank-you for putting the PEOPLE ahead of any political party." Another wrote: "Love this, I'm proud of you Oconomowoc Rotary."

The Waukesha County GOP Party and its float would not have been allowed to participate under the original decision. The group viewed this as a missed opportunity to celebrate the meaning of Independence Day.

"We have no clue why they banned anything that has to do with politics," said Keith Best of the Waukesha County GOP. "We have volunteers who hand out mini American flags along the route."

