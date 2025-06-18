Jury trial postponed for Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan

MILWAUKEE — The jury trial for Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, accused of helping an undocumented man evade U.S. immigration authorities after he appeared in her courtroom, has been postponed.

Dugan was arrested in April and later charged with concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction.

Prosecutors say the judge escorted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer out of her courtroom through a back door on April 18 after learning that immigration agents were in the courthouse seeking to arrest him for being in the country illegally.

Attorneys for Dugan were in federal court on Wednesday, where a federal judge postponed the jury trial, citing a motion filed by Dugan’s attorneys to dismiss the criminal case against her, based on judicial immunity for her official acts.

The judge also said in court that whatever ruling the court hands down will likely be appealed, and that the appeal process cannot occur while the trial is underway.

A new date for Dugan's trial has not been set.

Dugan could face up to six years in prison if convicted on both counts.

