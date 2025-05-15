Judge Hannah Dugan expected to plead 'not guilty' during Thursday federal court appearance

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday where she is expected to enter a plea of not guilty.

Dugan was arrested and charged last month with concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstructing. Federal agents said the charges trace back to an arrest they were attempting to make inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse on April 18. The complaint outlines the plans to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who was charged with battery and abuse following an altercation with his roommates in Milwaukee.

According to court documents, Flores-Ruiz illegally reentered the U.S. after being deported in 2013.

Dugan was indicted Tuesday after a federal grand jury concluded there was enough probable cause to move the case forward. Her attorneys swiftly filed a motion to dismiss the criminal case against her, citing judicial immunity for her official acts.

“The problems with the prosecution are legion, but most immediately, the government cannot prosecute Judge Dugan because she is entitled to judicial immunity for her official acts,” the motion says. “Immunity is not a defense to the prosecution to be determined later by a jury or court; it is an absolute bar to the prosecution at the outset.”

Dugan was temporarily suspended of her official duties following her arrest, with the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, "that it is in the public interest that [Dugan] be temporarily relieved of her official duties."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip