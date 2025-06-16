'Let's honor her': Memorial grows for Melissa Hortman as community mourns Minnesota lawmaker.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — A growing memorial outside the Minnesota state Capitol honors the life of Melissa Hortman, as visitors from both Wisconsin and Minnesota leave flowers and messages of gratitude for the late lawmaker. Her husband, Mark, was also killed in the shooting.

The messages are heartfelt for a moment that is heartbreaking across the state.

TMJ4 News Lisa Williams wanted to honor the lawmakers by going to the memorial.

"We Just wanted to honor these people who lives were lost and it shouldn't be happening in this country," said Lisa Williams.

Williams, a mother from Wauwatosa, didn't expect to be at the memorial. She was in town to pick up her daughter, but felt drawn to stop by and honor a woman she had never met, but will forever admire.

"She was obviously a brave woman to be a public official at this time — let's honor her — let's honor her memory and be brave ourselves," Williams said.

Sarah Steffen, who got to know Representative Hortman during volunteer campaign work, also visited the memorial.

"I definitely will miss her ability to reach out across the aisle- to reach a common goal for all Minnesotans," Steffen said.

Steffen recalled the former House Speaker's courage as a legislator, especially during difficult decisions.

"To take stands or positions that were maybe unpopular, uncool or uncomfortable that were important to promote the common good for the state," Steffen said.

TMJ4 News Benjamin Boze will remember the lawmaker as an advocate for teachers.

That's the lawmaker Benjamin Broze will remember.

"I never knew her personally, but she was an incredible legislator, probably the best in the state," Broze said.

He called her a champion of paid family leave and an advocate for teachers.

"It's hard to believe she's gone. It's a hole in Minnesota that I don't think can be replaced," Broze said.

The flag at half-staff over the state capitol serves as a reminder of the sadness and shock being felt across Minnesota.

TMJ4 News Brandon Litman attended a No Kings rally at the Capitol on Saturday that gave him a sense of community in a time of despair.

"We were obviously rallying against something very scary in our lives but it feels good to be around people know they care just as much as you do about community and that makes me feel safer," Litman said.

TMJ4 News Bob Raasch is a Wisconsinite who wonders what happened to decency in the wake of the Minnesota lawmakers' shootings.

Wisconsinite Bob Raasch wonders what ever happened to common sense and decency.

"We've got to stop this violence," Raasch said.

He's hoping the political discourse and vitriol will change.

"Somehow we have to get back to being respectful of people, honoring all views, settle things at the ballot box and treat people kindly," Raasch said.

While investigators believe the shootings were politically motivated, the political response has been bipartisan condemnation of the unspeakable tragedy.

