Chad D’Acquisto joined in September 2022 as Broadcast Director at TMJ4 News and leads a team of anchors, meteorologists, sports reporters, producers, directors, and studio crew who deliver quality programming across broadcast, digital, and OTT platforms.

Chad is a Milwaukee native and 1999 graduate of Marquette University. Chad is an Emmy nominated newscast director with nearly 30 years of experience in broadcast television and live event production. He has an extensive background in technical coordination, show running, performance, design, project management and client relationships. Chad is driven to create engaging and impactful news coverage that meets the needs of the local news consumer and provides value to the community.

Chad and his wife Holly are the proud parents of sons Max and Leo. To balance the demands of work and parenting, Chad enjoys strumming the guitar and hiking the local nature trails with his family.

Send Chad an email at chad.dacquisto@tmj4.com, or connect with him on LinkedIn here.