Ben Jordan is a two-time Emmy award-winning investigative reporter on Lighthouse, TMJ4's special reporting unit.

He joined the station in August 2016 after previously reporting for KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas, and KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa.

Ben won a Chicago/Midwest Emmy in 2025 for Outstanding Achievement for Investigative — Multiple Reports. In 2026, Ben won an Emmy in the Health/Medical category.

In partnership with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Wisconsin Watch, Ben's reporting was recognized with a 2nd place National Headliner Award in 2026 for Newspaper Investigative Reporting.

Ben also took home the 1st place award from the Milwaukee Press Club for video investigative reporting in 2025.

Ben’s favorite story thus far was covering the miraculous escape of Jayme Closs in 2019. He was blown away by seeing dozens of businesses and residents put up ‘Welcome home, Jayme’ across her hometown of Barron.

Ben graduated from Luther College with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication (Broadcast Journalism emphasis) with a minor in Business Management.

Ben was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa and claims to be one of the biggest Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the Badger State.

In Ben’s free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two young kids, golfing, and watching sports.

Ben has also volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters and The First Tee programs.

Ben says his favorite part of reporting is that he gets to meet new people and learn something new every day.

If you have a story you’d like to share, send him an email at Ben.Jordan@tmj4.com. You can also follow Ben on X at @BenJordan3.