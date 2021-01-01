Ben Jordan is a reporter/multimedia journalist for TMJ4. He joined the station in August 2016.

Ben graduated from Luther College with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication (Broadcast Journalism emphasis) with a minor in Business Management.

He comes to Milwaukee after reporting for two years for KAKE-TV in Wichita, Kansas. Before that, Ben reported for KCCI-TV in Des Moines, Iowa. Throughout his career, Ben has covered two World Series runs for the Kansas City Royals, investigations into school boards and lawmakers, as well as historic wildfires in southern Kansas.

Ben was born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa and claims to be one of the biggest Iowa Hawkeyes fans in the Badger State. Although, viewers might be happy to hear he is a converted Green Bay Packers fan after just one trip to Lambeau Field.

In Ben’s free time, he enjoys golfing, weight lifting, watching sports and documentaries. Ben has also volunteered for Big Brothers Big Sisters and The First Tee programs.

Ben says his favorite part of reporting is that he gets to meet new people and learn something new every day.

If you have a story you’d like to share, send him an email at Ben.Jordan@tmj4.com. You can also follow Ben on Twitter at @BenJordan3.

