MPD investigating after Milwaukee DoorDash customer allegedly tracks down driver at home, vandalizes car

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee DoorDash driver is speaking out after a frightening encounter where a customer allegedly followed her home and caused thousands of dollars in damage to her vehicle over an undelivered food order.

The Milwaukee Police Department confirms it is investigating this incident.

Faith Morris told TMJ4 that her car, a 2024 model, sustained approximately $6,000 in damage when a customer allegedly tracked her location through the delivery app and confronted her at her home on July 11.

"She did this over a 10-piece chicken wing! She passed Fryers to come here," Morris said.

According to court documents filed by the Milwaukee Police Department, Morris was unable to complete a delivery three weeks ago due to losing internet connection with the DoorDash app and returned home. That's when the situation escalated dramatically.

Morris explained that after returning home, the customer began calling her repeatedly.

"She says, 'You just told me to have a blessed night? You said you were at home? I got your location,'" Morris recalled.

Minutes later, security footage captured someone knocking on Morris's door before proceeding to vandalize her car.

"She picked up one of those bricks off of the neighbor's lawn and she threw it onto here," Morris said, pointing to her damaged vehicle.

The destruction didn't stop there. "This looks like she was beating my car with the 4-way," Morris said, showing the hammered hood of her car.

Morris said the suspect also "knocks my rear-view mirror off, busts this window and the whole window out here," leaving glass scattered on the ground.

Morris believes the customer was able to track her home using the app's GPS since the order was never marked as delivered. Morris says it raises serious concerns about delivery driver safety and privacy.

The incident has left Morris unable to work. "I can no longer work right now, I can't have deliveries," she said.

Morris is now calling for changes to DoorDash's policies to better protect drivers.

"I actually need a lawyer, so by the end of this, I can own Door Dash and change the policy because first of all, yes, Door Dash policies need to change," she said.

When asked what she hopes happens to the person responsible, Morris was clear: "I hope that they don't take this lightly at all. What she did, it's not warrant a 10-piece chicken wing."

DoorDash responded to the incident in a statement to TMJ4: "This customer's actions are completely uncalled for, unacceptable, and disturbing. We have permanently banned them from our platform and are in touch with the Dasher directly to offer our support."

The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed the investigation is ongoing, stating: "The investigation is still ongoing. We are seeking a known suspect at this time."

