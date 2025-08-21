South Milwaukee mother charged after toddler is rushed to the hospital and tests positive for cocaine, THC

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A South Milwaukee mother broke down in tears during her court appearance after being charged with two felonies following prosecutors' allegations that her 3-year-old son was rushed to the hospital in ‘dire’ condition.

Melissa Buscher, 43, faces charges of neglecting a child, causing bodily harm, and maintaining a drug trafficking place after her son tested positive for cocaine and THC. The child ultimately survived.

South Milwaukee mother charged after toddler tests positive for cocaine, THC

Mother's story changes during investigation

According to the criminal complaint, Buscher initially told police her son may have gotten into her CBD gummies. However, an investigation revealed this wasn't true.

"She didn't know how her child got drugs into his system because she quit using drugs a while ago," Buscher told investigators, according to the complaint.

Police executed a search warrant at Buscher's South Milwaukee apartment, where they found crack cocaine residue and paraphernalia in her kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. An officer noted that all of the items "were within easy access of a child."

The search warrant shows Buscher later confessed "she had smoked crack cocaine in the bathroom" the day before prosecutors say her son ingested some.

Court appearance and bond

During her court appearance, Court Commissioner Maria Dorsey expressed concern about the case.

"What's concerning is the age of the child, 3 and a half, with the cocaine and drugs in the child's system and everything that's allegedly found in your house," Dorsey said.

Buscher is being held at the Milwaukee County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

TMJ4 stopped by Buscher’s listed address, but no one came to the door.

