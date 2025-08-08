Crash report reveals victim thrown 20 feet, driver not tested for alcohol in Water Street incident

MILWAUKEE — New details have emerged from the police investigation into the crash that seriously injured Samantha Zganjar and Chloe Handrich on July 20 at Water and State Street.

TMJ4 obtained the crash report, which reveals that Zganjar was thrown 20 feet after being hit, and the driver was not tested for alcohol or drugs after the crash.

According to the police report, the driver told officers she was "going through the intersection during a green light and did not expect there to be a barrier in the way."

The driver claimed she "hit the brakes as soon as she noticed the barrier, but it was too late and she hit the victims," who were walking behind the barriers at the time of the crash.

A witness at the scene pointed officers to the SUV that hit the two women, telling police, "They were trying to leave."

Officers then took the driver's license and keys, ordering her to remain at the scene, which she did.

The driver told police she had pulled over "to check the victims' pulse and breathing before returning to her vehicle," according to MPD records.

Zganjar suffered a broken nose, facial fractures, five teeth destroyed, along with a broken left arm and hand, according to the report.

The crash report goes on to say Handrick broke her pelvis and tibia. She also suffered a punctured lung and a laceration to her liver.

The crash report indicates the driver admitted to having "two drinks at around 5 p.m.," approximately 9 hours before the crash occurred.

However, officers conducted a field sobriety test and found no "signs of impairment in the driver's speech or actions."

The driver was issued three citations: operating after a suspended registration, operating a vehicle without insurance, and failing to yield the right-of-way. The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed they have not referred criminal charges to the District Attorney's office.

When TMJ4’s Ben Jordan attempted to contact the driver at her listed address, no one answered the door. She briefly answered a phone call but hung up when Jordan identified himself as a reporter with TMJ4.

The speed limit on Water Street when open to vehicle traffic is 35 miles per hour. The accident report does not indicate how fast the driver was traveling at the time of the crash.

