Witness rushes to help victims after driver crashes through Water Street barricades

MILWAUKEE — A night out in downtown Milwaukee turned into a traumatic experience for a Milwaukee mother.

Tina Sanfilippo was heading home in an Uber with a friend when she witnessed a driver crash into two young women crossing Water Street.

"They flew, like it was a fast hit, like a fast impact," Sanfilippo said.

Without hesitation, Sanfilippo jumped out of her Uber to provide comfort to one of the severely injured victims.

"I just ran to her and held her until the EMTs got there, told her she's gonna be fine," Sanfilippo said. "She was conscious but very minimally. She was definitely in shock and scared. It was agonizing waiting for the EMTs to get there," she said.

According to Milwaukee Police, a driver disregarded barricades that were closing down Water Street when they struck two 22-year-old women who were crossing the street.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, why did they just turn there? What are they doing?'" Sanfilippo said.

As of Monday, splintered barricades remained at the intersection, a stark reminder of the weekend crash.

Sanfilippo has been in contact with family members of one victim, who remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

"Her pelvis is broken, her leg is broken," Sanfilippo said. "She's been in the ICU and she's been back to the ICU after her surgery today."

The crash has renewed concerns about pedestrian safety in the popular nightlife district, with community members like Sanfilippo calling for immediate action.

"Milwaukee should be safe to be able to walk in," Sanfilippo said. "I don't know if we need to completely shut down Water Street or what needs to happen, but something needs to change immediately. This can't happen anymore."

TMJ4 News is continuing to follow this developing story and speaking with city officials about what safety measures might be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.



