Mariam Mackar joined the TMJ4 newsroom as a multimedia journalist in August of 2022.

A Midwesterner through and through, Mariam grew up in the Chicago suburbs before getting a degree in Journalism and Political Science from DePaul University in Chicago.

While at school, Mariam was selected to be a part of DePaul’s Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence where she worked under career professionals like former NBC5 political editor Carol Marin and investigative producer Don Moseley to create in-depth reports for WTTW’s Chicago Tonight.

After graduating in March of 2020, she started her journalism career at WDIO-TV in Duluth, MN where she worked as a multimedia journalist and producer before moving on to anchor the station’s morning show, Good Morning Northland.

Mariam has loved storytelling for as long as she can remember. She is thrilled to work alongside all of Milwaukee’s communities to tell stories that matter and make a difference.

She loves to travel, read good books, try new foods and pet any animal that will let her.

If you’d like to reach out to Mariam you can email her at Mariam.Mackar@tmj4.com, follow her on Twitter @mariammackar, or find her on Facebook.