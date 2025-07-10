MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit System workers are facing unexpected challenges in their contract negotiations as MCTS leadership undergoes a significant change. The transit union is now considering the possibility of a strike after weeks of stalled talks.

In an internal email obtained by TMJ4, MCTS announced that Interim Managing Director, Julie Esch, is resigning from the transit system's top administrative position.

"It was kind of unexpected," said Bruce Freeman, President of Local ATU 998.

Watch: Milwaukee transit union considers strike as MCTS leadership changes amid budget deficit

Milwaukee transit union considers strike as MCTS leadership changes amid budget deficit

The leadership shakeup comes in the middle of contract negotiations that began in January, creating uncertainty for the union.

"It's kind of concerning because now we have no idea who we're going to be dealing with as far as the head of MCTS," Freeman said.

The transit system is currently facing a $10.4 million budget deficit and plans to cut 20,000 hours of service this fall. Meanwhile, Freeman says contract negotiations have made little progress.

"We're getting very little done," Freeman said. "We know negotiations are give and take but at this point it's all take on their part and no give."

TMJ4 has been following these developments, speaking with both union leadership and bus operators to understand how these negotiations might impact Milwaukee County residents who rely on public transportation daily.

The union's main contract requests include wages that match inflation and a security team to improve employee safety and prevent fare evasion.

"We actually put that in the contract that we wanted the operators to be able to at least ask for the fare," Freeman said.

On Wednesday, union members voted on whether they should consider striking until a contract is finalized. According to Freeman, 98% of those voting supported authorizing a strike.

Sandra Cooper, a bus operator and mentor, expressed the difficult position workers find themselves in.

"That would have a major effect on all of us and that's something that we don't want to do, but if they're not going to meet us halfway and give us what we want then that may be something that we have to do," Cooper said.

While Freeman emphasized there are no official plans to strike yet, he indicated it remains a possibility if negotiations continue to stall.

"Then we might have to do it, we might have to take a walk," Freeman said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error