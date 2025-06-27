Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission unanimously reappoints Jeffrey Norman as police chief

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission voted unanimously Thursday night to reappoint Jeffrey Norman as chief of police for another four-year term.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after attempted break-in at Milwaukee police chief Norman's home; firearms found nearby

The commission's decision comes amid mixed community feedback, with commissioners and city alders expressing strong support while some community activists voiced opposition during the public comment period.

Norman, who attended the meeting virtually, will continue leading the department with an annual salary of $243,000. His new term begins in November.

"I do believe in Chief Norman," said Bree Spencer, Vice Chair of the Fire and Police Commission. "I've lived here since 2012 when Flynn was here, then Morales and now Norman and Norman is unequivocally the best police chief that's been here since I've been here."

The reappointment decision follows reports of a trespassing incident and arrest at Norman's home Wednesday night.

Community voices were divided during the public comment period, with some activist groups expressing concerns about Norman's leadership.

"We need a different chief," said Alan Chavoya of the Milwaukee Alliance. "We need a chief that we can trust, we need a chief that will hold his people accountable. We need a chief that will listen to the community and Jeffrey Norman hasn't done that."

TMJ4 has been listening to residents across Milwaukee neighborhoods who have shared both support and concerns about police leadership. Many community members emphasize the importance of accountability and transparency in law enforcement.

The commission's decision reflects their confidence in Norman's leadership approach, which according to the official press release, has focused on "implementing new and innovative ways to prevent, disrupt, and deter crime" while emphasizing collaboration with community organizations.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error