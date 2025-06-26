Man taken into custody at Milwaukee police chief Norman's home; weapons found nearby

One person was taken into custody Wednesday night after an incident at Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman's home.
According to Milwaukee police, a 67-year-old man "was observed attempting to gain entry" into the residence in the northwest part of the city.
Two firearms were recovered in the vicinity of Norman's home, according to MPD.
Norman was not home at the time, according to sources familiar with the incident.
Police arrived and the man was taken into custody. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
