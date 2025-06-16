Wisconsin lawmakers look to increase security after Minnesota shootings

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state lawmakers are increasing security at the state Capitol and discussing other protective measures after the targeted shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and reports that Wisconsin elected officials were named in the alleged shooter’s manifesto.

A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said their office has requested increased security for the Assembly’s floor period on Wednesday. The Senate Sergeant at Arms office has also boosted security in the Legislature’s upper chamber.

Meanwhile, some state lawmakers are looking at ways to protect their personal information, such as home addresses.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers last year signed into law a bipartisan package of bills aimed at protecting Wisconsin judges. The new laws let judges asks state agencies not to publish their personal information online and prohibit certain protests outside judges’ homes.

“I wonder and hope that there might be an appetite to do that for state legislators as well,” Democratic Sen. Kelda Roys said. “State legislators really don’t have any security.”

Republican Rep. Ron Tusler, who co-authored the judicial safety bills, said he’s supportive of the idea, calling it a “natural progression” for the previous legislation. But there could be some hurdles.

First, Tusler said his office is still ironing out some difficulties working with data brokers to protect judges’ personal information.

“To take it off of a state website, that’s fairly easy. But to keep it off the internet in general, that’s a lot harder,” he said.

Tusler also raised concerns about the different roles judges and lawmakers play in government.

“We have a responsibility to the people, and I think it’s very important that we’re there for them and we’re accessible for them. So, that is a hesitation. It is more difficult to do it for representatives and senators as it is for judges,” he said.

Capitol Police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Evers’ office declined to comment on whether they’ve taken steps to increase security following the shootings. All three said they cannot share information on security protocols.

