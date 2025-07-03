'We're all family': Retired police prepare to honor fallen officer Kendall Corder

As the Milwaukee community prepares to say their final goodbyes to Officer Kendall Corder, retired police officers are reflecting on the profound impact his death has had on those who once wore the same uniform.

"It's always sad because these are officers that never had the chance to enjoy a retirement life, they’re leaving a family, children in many cases, parents," said Wray Young, president of Milwaukee's Retired Police Association.

Young served the city for over 30 years, including time in District 2 where Officer Corder was stationed.

"All of us feel very sad, and we feel fortunate that we were able to retire without getting killed," Young said.

The connection between officers transcends whether they're currently serving or have hung up their badge, creating a family that feels each loss personally.

"Whether you're active police officer or retired, everyone has that feeling that it's one of your brothers that got shot and killed," Young said.

Young has attended numerous services for fallen officers over the years, including at Elmbrook Church, where Corder's funeral will be held on July 11.

"Typically they need a church that big because— even though that's a huge church— it still wasn't big enough," Young said. "That's because all of us, active and retired want to be there."

A procession of law enforcement and hundreds of spectators are expected to pay tribute to the six-year veteran as family, friends and fellow police thank him for his sacrifice.

"It's something to behold," Young said. "It's appropriate because he gave his life protecting the good people of Milwaukee."

As news of the 32-year-old's passing spreads, the memorial outside of his police district continues to grow.

Young emphasized that whether active or retired, the bond of the badge runs as deep as the pain of losing another serviceman.

"We're all family and we're all grieving at the same time," he said.

Officer Corder Memorial Service Details:

Elmbrook Church, Brookfield

July 11

Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Funeral Service: 2:30 PM

Processional to follow

