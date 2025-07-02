NEW VIDEO: Neighbor who called 911 describes moments before Milwaukee officer was killed

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — TMJ4 is learning more about what unfolded the night when Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder and Christopher McCray were gunned down in an alleyway on Milwaukee's north side.

Detectives say the officers were ambushed by Tremaine Jones, who's now facing felony charges for shooting the officers and killing Corder.

Officer Corder died from his gunshot wound injuries on Sunday.

Tuesday night, TMJ4 spoke to a neighbor who said she called 911 the night Corder and McCray were shot.

Wednesday, we obtained new video that details the moments before the shooting happened.

"I was picking my daughter up from a hair appointment, and I was turning this corner coming in and as I was turning that corner there was a guy standing in front of that building and he had a big gun waving it," a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said.

The neighbor didn't want to go on camera because she said she's still fearing for her family's safety. Video from another neighbor shows what appears to be Jones waiving a rifle-style gun with an extended magazine clip in the air.

"I kept hearing him [Jones] say 'if you guys don't let him come out to this building in three minutes, I'm going to swiss cheese this whole building,' and I'm like 'he's gonna shoot this house up,'" the neighbor explained.

Detectives said friends of Jones called him to an apartment on 25th and Garfield the night of June 26 after two groups of girls were fighting. Another neighbor's surveillance videos show those girls gathered outside.

A criminal complaint states the girls left when Officers Corder and McCray got to the scene, which you can see on video another neighbor provided.

McCray said Corder was carrying a department issued rifle, which is seen in neighbor surveillance video as the two officers are walking down Garfield, responding to the 911 call.

McCray told detectives he and Corder were searching an alleyway parallel to Garfield and in between 24th Place and 25th Street. That's when McCray said they heard gunshots and the shooter was hiding in bushes in the alley.

"Next thing I know, I heard a bunch of shots ringing off, and I put my kids on the floor, and I guess the police had been shot in the alley," the neighbor recalled.

McCray said he laid on top of Corder until back up got there.

"I called them to protect us, and then they come, and get hurt, you know, so it made me feel a little sad. You know, maybe if we didn't call, he would still be here today, but how do we protect ourselves? Just sad, very, very sad. Don't even know where to turn anymore," the neighbor explained.

