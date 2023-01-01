Jenna Rae is TMJ4’s Consumer Investigative Reporter. While new to Milwaukee, she grew up nearby in the Northwest Chicago Suburbs.

Prior to working in Milwaukee, Jenna worked in St. Louis and Huntsville, Alabama where she covered several investigative stories.

While reporting during the pandemic, Jenna reported on the first vaccine inoculation in Alabama. She also broke stories surrounding high case and death counts in several nursing homes across Alabama.

In the Yellowhammer State, Jenna’s investigative reporting led to an EPA investigation into the local 3M plant. After more than a year of reporting and breaking stories on this topic, increased regulations and penalties are now in place for the company to prevent dumping toxic chemicals.

In St. Louis, Jenna broke the news of the deadly Amazon Warehouse tornado and reported for national stories on CBS Network. She also uncovered long-standing issues inside the St. Louis City and County Justice Centers, helped residents get unemployment money and federal assistance from COVID relief money, and also advocated for renters and tenants across the metro who were living in problem properties.

Jenna attended the University of Missouri in Columbia where she graduated with a dual-degree in Political Science and Broadcast Journalism.

Jenna would love to hear from you and help advocate for people across the Badger State. You can find her on Facebook at Jenna Rae News or email her at jenna.rae@tmj4.com.