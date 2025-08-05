Family remembers Racine teen who died after being rescued from Lake Michigan as a 'vibrant, happy girl'

The family of a Racine teenage girl who died after being rescued from Lake Michigan last week is remembering her as a vibrant, happy girl who was excited for her future.

Shaylani, who the family says had just turned 15 in May, was out on the lake with friends Thursday, July 31, when she drifted away, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

Crews were able to pull her out of the water and help her regain a pulse before rushing her to a hospital, where they said she later died.

“Our hearts are shattered, and we have no words for this pain. Shaylani was a vibrant, happy girl,” the family said in a GoFundMe. “Shaylani loved running, and when she was in eighth grade, she was in Girls on the Run, a running program.”

Family of Shaylani Williams

The family says Shaylani was excited to start applying for jobs, hoping to pursue a career as a military nurse after she learned her older brother planned to enlist in the Marines.

They also shared in the online fundraiser that she was going to be a sophomore at Horlick High School in the fall and planned to continue wrestling after serving on the wrestling team last year.

Instead, the family is now working to cover the expenses of their daughter’s funeral.

“It is for this reason we are asking for donations. No amount is too small, and we appreciate every single one of you who has donated or supported our family in any way,” the family added in the fundraiser.

Family of Shaylani Williams

Those wishing to donate to the GoFundMe can do so by visiting the fundraiser page.

