Teen rescued from Lake Michigan in Racine as beach hazard remains in effect

RACINE, Wis. — A teenage girl was rescued from Lake Michigan in Racine Thursday night, according to the Racine Fire Department.

The girl was out on the lake with friends when she drifted away, the fire department reported. Emergency crews were able to revive her en route to the hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement that remains in effect through Friday afternoon for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

According to the NWS, dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. The public is urged to stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas such as piers and breakwalls.

