Customers frustrated after dozens of cars flooded at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino parking garage

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles were damaged when the underground parking garage at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino flooded during heavy rainfall on Sunday, leaving customers without access to their cars for days.

Angelique Anzelmo was among those affected when her birthday celebration at the casino took an unexpected turn.

"It started to rain at like 7:00, 7:30, so we decided to leave the fair," Anzelmo said. "Went back to Potawatomi and gambled and drank and had fun with our friends celebrated my birthday."

The celebration quickly turned into a disaster when Anzelmo attempted to retrieve her car the next morning.

"7:30, Sunday morning, we went to leave," Anzelmo said. "Went to the valet desk, asked for the keys to my vehicle, and they notified me that almost every single car in valet that night was totaled that there was over 12 feet of water in the underground parking where they put the vehicles."

Anzelmo filled out a form Sunday morning and was told she would receive a call from Potawatomi staff on Monday.

"I've still yet to ever receive a call from Potawatomi," Anzelmo added.

"So now it's been Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, into Wednesday. What's the plan? What have you been told," Reporter Jenna Rae asked Anzelmo.

"It's changed every single day. So, Sunday morning when we went to get the car, it was 'we'll contact all of you Monday'," Anzelmo said. "Then Monday when we called, it changed to 'we're gonna have to tow all the vehicles out of the garage'. Tuesday rolls around, they're not allowing anybody to look at their vehicles, access their vehicles, get their property."

On Wednesday, Anzelmo said an employee told her by phone that her car was likely towed out of the garage into another lot on the property. Drone footage, captured from a public sidewalk, showed dozens of muddied cars in a nearby lot.

"It's very uncomfortable and I don't think I'll feel good about it until I access the vehicle myself," Anzelmo said.

Potawatomi Hotel and Casino wouldn't interview with us Wednesday.

Instead, they sent this statement:

“Guests whose vehicles were impacted by the unexpected flooding event this past weekend in our underground valet garage can access their vehicles starting tomorrow, Thursday, August 14, at 9 a.m. Vehicles have safely been placed in a parking lot near the southwest corner of the casino building, next to the Team Member entrance. Guests can go to that lot from 9am - 6pm and need to bring a government-issued ID and one of the following: (1) valet ticket, (2) vehicle registration or (3) vehicle title. Insurance adjusters and tow trucks must have a business card and VIN number of the vehicle they are servicing. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this unprecedented event. Our main concern has been to ensure the safety of our guests and team members.”

"It's very frustrating. And it was by chance that we stayed at that hotel, and it was beautiful when we checked in, but it really gave ya a bad sense when ya left because they are not looking out for their customers," Anzelmo explained.

