MPS principal moved to new position at another school following TMJ4 investigation

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee Public School principal has been moved to a new school following a TMJ4 News investigation.

In July, Jenna Rae investigated issues within Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning School (WCLL). It's a K4 through 12th grade school in the MPS district.

The teachers interviewed exposed fights that were happening in school which showed bloody photos of students, weed being smoked in school and threats against staff.

"No one should live in fear at a place where they work and try to provide a public service to the kids who need it," one teacher said.

Emails obtained by TMJ4 show, for months, teachers documented concerns like students being kicked out of class and threatening teachers. All of which, were sent to WCLL and MPS administration. Teachers referred to those incidents as "recurring patterns."

So recurring that WCLL's principal, Ramona Phillips, had sent emails to staff saying too many students are being sent to administrators. Emails from Phillips show her telling staff to "call the parent, move students seats, or have a one-on-one talk with them about their behavior."

Staff told TMJ4 there's a continued lack of support from WCLL admin.

On July 31, 17 days after Jenna Rae's investigation, MPS School Board documents show Phillips was appointed to be the assistant principal at Rufus King High School.

On Friday, Aug. 1, an email was sent to staff announcing a new principal would be taking over leadership at WCLL at the start of this school year.

A spokesperson for MPS sent us the following statement regarding the changes at WCLL:

"Our decisions are focused on opportunity and outcomes for every student, safe and healthy schools, and efficient operations. As a matter of employer practice, we cannot publicly comment on the specifics of any individual personnel matter. We can confirm the principal leadership placements you noted, which were shared directly with staff and families at the schools."

