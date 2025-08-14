MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles were damaged after flooding in the parking garage at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino, with owners reporting minimal communication from casino staff.

Cars were left covered in dried, muddy water after the flooding. Some guests were unable to access their vehicles for five days following the incident that occurred Saturday night.

Mike Rockett was among several Potawatomi guests who finally got to see their cars on Thursday.

"Shocked, very, very shocked," Rockett said.

Guests like Rockett described a frustrating lack of communication from casino officials as they tried to get information about their damaged vehicles.

"I showed up, there was a security personnel at the gate, asking me for my ID, registration, valet ticket. Then he escorted me over to the vehicle. He was very vague as well, did not give me any type of information," Rockett explained.

Watch: Guests experience continued frustration after cars flooded at Potawatomi over the weekend

Guests experience continued frustration after cars flooded at Potawatomi over the weekend

Both Rockett and another guest, Angelek Anzelmo, said they've been searching for answers since Sunday morning when they discovered their cars were flooded out.

"After we filled out that information they just told us they would contact us after they figured out what was the issue and how they were going to go about resolving the issue," Rockett said.

When asked if he was ever contacted by casino staff, Rockett replied, "Nope."

"Did anyone contact you," Reporter Jenna Rae asked Anzelmo.

"No, no. I've still ever yet to receive a call from Potawatomi," she responded.

We took these concerns to Potawatomi staff Thursday.

"I do know that we reached out to guests and guests reached out to us," Jay Saunders, Potawatomi Senior Public Relations Manager, said.

"Can you explain why people were not able to access their cars until today," Rae asked.

"Yes, and number one, again, this is a risk and safety issue and we needed to make sure that the situation was taken care of in the garage," Saunders answered.

"A lot of guests have been wondering and asking people on the property today as they've come to get their cars, if there's insurance on your end that they can contact, a claim to file with Potawatomi's insurance, how can people do that," Rae asked.

"They would again need to contact guest relations," Saunders responded.

"Is there a specific protocol that people should take in order to file the claim with Potawatomi if there's any sort of liability to come on that end," Rae asked.

"Any guests who have concerns should contact our guest relations department," Saunders answered.

Both Rockett and Anzelmo said their cars will remain in Potawatomi's lot until insurance adjusters can assess the damage.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error