Funeral set for fallen MPD Officer Kendall Corder

MILWAUKEE — A visitation for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder will be held at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 11 at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge or arrangements.

Corder, 32, died June 29 after he was shot during what authorities described as an ambush late last week. His partner, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was injured and later released from Froedtert Hospital.

The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Inc. is collecting donations to provide immediate emergency aid for Corder’s family and the other injured officer, Christopher McCray.

