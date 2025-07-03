Large law enforcement presence near Finlayson and Reservoir; medical examiner called to scene

TMJ4 is working to learn more about a large police presence near Finlayson and Reservoir.
Neighbors tell our crew on the scene that just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, they heard a bunch of shots ring out in the neighborhood.
Our crew also says they saw FBI agents and some officers with their long guns drawn at the scene, as well as what appears to be a SWAT vehicle. They reportedly also saw and heard several flashbangs.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene near Finlayson and Reservoir.
Watch: Large law enforcement presence near Finlayson and Reservoir
It’s unclear what the cause of the large law enforcement response is.
TMJ4 has reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.
