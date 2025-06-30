'A kind friend and good person': Cudahy remembers fallen MPD officer Kendall Corder

CUDAHY — Officer Kendall Corder wasn't just a police officer to the community he served - he was a friend who went above and beyond to ensure others felt safe, even when off duty.

"He really cared about people and the people around him," said Robert Tate, owner of Lakeside Pub in Cudahy.

To the staff at Cudahy's Lakeside Pub, Officer Corder was much more than just a first responder. He was family.

"We just knew him as Kendall," Tate said.

The pub owner shared that Officer Corder would regularly stop by the bar when off duty to visit friends who worked there. His commitment to safety extended beyond his uniform - he made it a point to watch out for everyone, particularly female bartenders working late shifts.

"He would stay with them to make sure that they felt comfortable during their shift," Tate said. "So a couple of the girls that worked here at night knew him really well and he was very well liked."

As TMJ4 continues to learn more about Officer Corder's impact on the community, we're hearing from those who knew him best about the profound sense of loss they're experiencing.

The staff at Lakeside Pub was devastated to learn it was their friend who gave his life in the line of duty.

"It just leaves you like an empty spot, like a hole in your heart, like how and why could this happen?" Tate said.

The admiration for Officer Corder extends throughout his hometown this week. The City of Cudahy noted that his heroic instincts were evident long before he wore the badge for the Milwaukee Police Department.

Cudahy's mayor posted on social media that as a high school student, Corder saved the life of a fellow student who was choking, earning him a letter of recognition from Cudahy's Police Department in 2011.

The school district said the 2012 graduate will be remembered for his compassion, leadership and courage.

"He was very considerate, very kind," Tate said.

Now, a memorial sits on the bar at Lakeside Pub where Officer Corder used to sit. A red, white and blue candle burns beside his favorite drinks, with his photo facing the staff.

"They just felt very comfortable when he was here," Tate said.

The memorial allows Officer Corder to continue doing what he did best: looking out for others.

