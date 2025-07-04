Milwaukee celebrates Caroline Quarlls' July 4th journey to freedom

MILWAUKEE — As fireworks lit up the skies across America this 4th of July, community members in Milwaukee gathered to celebrate a different kind of independence — honoring the journey of Caroline Quarlls, an enslaved teenager who fled toward freedom on Independence Day 181 years ago.

Venice Williams, executive director of Alice's Garden and Urban Farm, created the first annual celebration to commemorate Quarlls' brave journey.

"We are proud to be here and to be in this country and to be Americans, and yet it was not our Independence Day. We were not free in 1776," Williams said.

The 16-year-old Quarlls left St. Louis on July 4, 1843, making passage through Milwaukee, which served as a stop on the Underground Railroad. The very land where Alice's Garden now stands played a pivotal role in her journey.

"When she came to Milwaukee, this land was one of the spaces where she found safe harbor," Williams said.

TMJ4 spoke with community members who attended the celebration, many of whom shared how meaningful it was to learn about this important piece of local history that connects Milwaukee to the broader story of the Underground Railroad. The event highlighted how the city served as a crucial waypoint for those seeking freedom.

Local Milwaukee business owners, including Tamesha Patrice, brought their products to the event as a show of support.

"We're a part of some great amazing things and being a part of it today was really heartfelt for me," Patrice said.

As owner of Baked Dreams, Patrice plans to continue representing Milwaukee and Black American history through her business and community involvement.

"Want to do more events where we are being impactful. We're learning about our history, where we are really rolling up our sleeves to serve to actually do what matters," Patrice said.

Attendees gathered in the garden on America's 249th Independence Day to learn about Quarlls' road to her own freedom. Her third great-granddaughter was present to share her ancestor's journey through Wisconsin.

"That's what today is about. It's about reframing what it means to be free and acknowledging for Black and brown people, we were still on the path to wanting freedom in 1776, we were not free," Williams said.

Williams hopes to continue this celebration for years to come, creating a new tradition that honors both American independence and the ongoing journey toward freedom and equality for all.

