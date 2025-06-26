MILWAUKEE — Residents in a west side Milwaukee neighborhood are celebrating news of a major infrastructure improvement.

The city is investing $1.1 million to replace hundreds of dated street lights and their underground circuits with LED lighting. The project, covering several blocks southwest of West Lisbon Avenue in Milwaukee's 5th District, is set to begin July 1.

"I think it's definitely a good investment to make," said Ethan Riske.

For many in the neighborhood, the upgrade addresses a persistent safety issue they've been facing. Residents shared that the current street lights frequently don't turn on or stop working unexpectedly, leaving areas dark at night.

Watch: Milwaukee residents celebrate street light upgrade to brighten neighborhood

"It's really nice that they're making the neighborhood nice again and it's really nice that we can come out here and not have to worry about it being dark," Riske said.

The project is part of a broader initiative to replace most municipal lights with LED technology by 2026, aiming to improve quality of life while meeting sustainability goals according to the Department of Public Works (DPW).

Mackenzie Shaw, who lives in the area, is looking forward to the improved lighting.

"Just being able to walk around at night, it would be nice," Shaw said.

Safety remains the primary concern for many residents. Dalonzo Hilton believes reliable lighting will make a significant difference in the neighborhood.

"I think it would make it a much safer place. It's good to be able to see especially when you come home. I think it's a good idea," Hilton said.

The Department of Public Works says temporary "no parking" signs will be posted on streets during active construction. The entire project is expected to be completed by late fall 2026.

For Hilton and his dog Beau, the improved lighting means more opportunities for evening walks.

"Absolutely, yeah we can go for night walks," Hilton said.

