MPD refers charge after DoorDash customer allegedly tracks down delivery driver at home and vandalizes car

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have referred a criminal charge to prosecutors after a DoorDash delivery driver was allegedly tracked down at her home by a customer who didn't receive her food order.

Faith Morris is still dealing with the aftermath of the July 11 incident, when she believes a customer used the app's GPS to locate her home and smashed her car with a brick.

"This is a crazy situation that's going crazy on the internet because a lot of people have never heard of something like this and a lot of people never thought something like this could happen," Morris said.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to seek a known suspect in the case. While no charges have been filed yet, the District Attorney's office says the investigation is ongoing.

"It was so crazy how the glass was just raining from the sky when she was hitting it," Morris recalled.

Morris told TMJ4 she received a call from prosecutors on Tuesday asking if she wanted to press charges, noting her 12-year-old son could be called as a key witness.

"He was the one that basically watched everything. I was kind of walking back and forth praying and calling the police and he was watching everything so they're like well he's the main witness and do I really want to put him through that?" Morris said.

Ring surveillance camera footage captured the suspect knocking on Morris's door. Morris says she was unable to deliver the customer's food due to losing internet service.

Morris says the financial impact has been significant as she relies on her vehicle for income.

"You wake up and you don't know where your next dollar is going to come from," she said.

While a DoorDash spokesperson stated, "The Dasher is covered by the third party liability insurance provided by DoorDash," Morris says she must cover the $6,000 in repairs upfront before any potential reimbursement.

"Even if their policy states that we don't cover the bill, we only reimburse, I think that they should look at the situation. This is not the same situation as maybe someone else's situation," Morris said.

Morris has now turned to GoFundMe, hoping for community support to help with lost wages and car repairs while she works through this difficult situation.

TMJ4 reached out to the suspect believed to be responsible for the vandalism but has not received a response.

