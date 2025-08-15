West Allis homeowners frustrated by insurance delays after devastating floods

WEST ALLIS — Homeowners across the Milwaukee metro area are growing increasingly frustrated as they wait for insurance companies to respond to their flood damage claims.

TMJ4 has been hearing from residents who say they're getting no response on when adjusters will inspect their properties.

State Farm alone says it has received 3,100 flood damage claims since Sunday, highlighting the scale of the disaster that has impacted our community. As we continue to follow this developing situation, many homeowners are left wondering when help will arrive.

"It's just so disappointing. Their name is everywhere, and they are," said Lynne Loosen of West Allis. "I just can't believe we would get nothing."

For David and Lynne Loosen, the waiting game has become unbearable. Their West Allis home suffered extensive damage when Sunday's flooding turned their street into what looked like a river.

"We knew we had a problem when the water was right up to that top step," David said.

After 38 years without significant water damage, the Loosens watched helplessly as their basement filled like a pool and floodwaters rose to knee-deep on their main floor.

"It was probably up to the top here where it started to soak through the floorboards," David explained.

When asked to estimate the total damage to their home, David hesitated: "I'm afraid to put a figure on it."

Meanwhile, Lynne has been persistently trying to get answers from their insurance company.

"My first message to them was Monday at 3:39," Lynne said.

Despite daily efforts to request a home inspection from an adjuster, the couple continues to receive only automated replies.

"It's terribly frustrating. We have not gotten a person, an estimate, anybody to respond," Lynne said.

Based on their policy, Lynne believes the insurance company owes them $9,000. But before any payment can be processed, an adjuster must assess both the damage and its cause.

Insurance adjusters play a crucial role in determining whether claims are paid out. They visit properties to inspect and assess damage, then analyze policies to determine coverage.

Martin Kaczmarek, now a public adjuster who works for homeowners appealing insurance coverage denials, explained that delays are common in disaster situations.

"Having a 2 or 3 week backlog in an event like this is very common," Kaczmarek said.

Kaczmarek, who previously worked for insurance companies, added: "That's actually common when any disaster hits. So this is very similar to a hurricane, say in a southern state."

He warns that homeowner claims for flooding don't guarantee payment, even with sewage backup coverage.

"Water claims are definitely the most complicated types of claims," Kaczmarek said.

For the Loosens, the uncertainty continues to mount.

"We need to know for our own sake how bad this is, but we would like to get the money that really is due us to get things started," Lynne said.

TMJ4 has learned that insurance adjuster backlogs vary significantly by company. West Bend Insurance Company reports they currently don't have a backlog.

