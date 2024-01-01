Gideon Verdin's passion for Milwaukee runs deep. Since 2012, he's worked on the city's biggest stories as a TMJ4 editor and photojournalist, earning him the nickname "unofficial Mayor." He has a knack for finding unique voices and shining a light on untold narratives within the community.

Before entering the news world, Gideon empowered young people by teaching video production at Strive Media Institute and True Skool, a non-profit organization. He also honed his writing skills as a contributor to Ya Heard Magazine, a national music and arts publication. Gideon's dedication to empowering the next generation continues through his mentorship efforts.

A proud alumnus of UW-Whitewater and Riverside University High School, Gideon finds balance outside of work with his love for DJing, fishing, spending time with his daughter, and exploring the city by canoe. His dream is to spend a year traveling and attending all the big music festivals across the globe.

If you have a story idea, contact Gideon at Gideon.Verdin@tmj4.com