Seniors fight to preserve McGovern Park as Milwaukee County proposes affordable housing development

Plans to build affordable senior housing at Milwaukee's McGovern Park have sparked passionate debate between residents and county officials over the future of a beloved community space.

The proposed redevelopment would replace the existing 1970s-era senior center with 30 to 55 affordable housing units for seniors 55 and up, with a new community senior center attached.

"We live here. They don't," said Minnie Harmon, a local resident opposed to the development.

"We're doing our best to save McGovern," said Shakita LaGrant-McClain, Executive Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.

For many seniors who frequent the center, the proposal feels like a threat to a space they've cherished for decades.

"We wanted to have our voice heard," said Linda Campbell, a senior who reached out about the controversy.

Residents opposing the development worry about losing valuable parkland and community space.

"Parkland is parkland—that's what it was designed for and that's what we want to keep," said Harmon.

"We just don't want it to be taken away from everybody," said Ola Mitchell, another senior who uses the facility.

"There's a lot of miscommunication about what's gonna happen," said Mary Killins, expressing concerns shared by many seniors.

"I think there are other options," said Campbell.

County officials maintain the project is necessary to prevent the center from closing permanently due to maintenance issues.

"We have so much deferred maintenance and capital needs, there's no way the County can build or even renovate McGovern. This is a place we love. I grew up in this park—I was here Monday doing line dancing. So we want to save McGovern, but we know we have to do that in a creative way," said LaGrant-McClain.

Some seniors feel blindsided by the proposal and worry the new complex will lose its community feel.

"I think they should find sponsors, donors, fundraisers—whatever we need to do to repair it. But not replace it with housing," said Campbell.

"Affordable housing is critically needed—we understand that. We just don't want it in our park," said Harmon.

While supporters highlight the $2 million in federal funding that could disappear if plans are delayed, critics argue the greater cost would be losing this important space for just seniors.

LaGrant-McClain outlined the lengthy process ahead: "The first step is to get the lease agreement approved by the Board. If that happens, then the architectural design happens with the community. We come back for listening sessions, get their input, and then begin that design. Then the zoning process… then the application for low-income tax credits. There are so many steps before this can even move forward."

Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Director, emphasized the opportunity: "Because they have the unique opportunity of this earmark, to be able to use that to recreate a bigger community center—and we want to do that in a very sustainable way."

Residents like Harmon remain unconvinced: "They're reimagining for us… let us reimagine for ourselves."

The future of McGovern Park now rests with the Milwaukee County Board, with LaGrant-McClain noting the budget challenges ahead: "This is gonna be a difficult budget, and it's gonna get even harder in 2027."

For the seniors who've spent decades inside these walls, Campbell made their position clear: "It's not what you said, and it's not what we ever wanted."

