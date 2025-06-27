Frightened residents recount shooting of 2 Milwaukee officers in their neighborhood

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot in what officials are calling a targeted ambush, leaving one in critical condition as investigators search for answers. Neighbors in the area are still reeling from the violence that erupted Thursday night.

TMJ4 spoke with residents who ducked for cover during the gunfire and are now offering prayers for the officers involved.

It was just after 9 p.m. Thursday when two Milwaukee police officers responded to a call about a person with a weapon near North 24th Place and Garfield.

"I couldn't move—that's how stunned I was," said a frightened neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

As the officers moved through an alley, police say they were ambushed. Both officers were shot before they could return fire.

"Every time gunshots ring out in our community, I feel the pain of the mothers, the community, and our officers. Come on now, Milwaukee!" said the neighbor.

One officer remains in grave, critical condition. The other is expected to survive.

"I'm concerned for the officers and their families, because however you look at it, they're human. They go to work to protect and serve us. I want them to come home—I want them to be safe," said Kyana Miles, a homeowner in the area.

Kyana Miles, a homeowner in the area.



Yellow tape blocked off the alley where the ambush unfolded. Investigators combed the area for evidence—at one point, recovering what looked like a large-caliber bullet.

"I feel bad for them—many haven't had sleep. That was their fellow officer. I'm praying for his partner, too… to have to witness that," Miles said.

City leaders are calling for change. In response, county trauma teams went door to door—offering support, resources, and a message of hope to shaken residents.

"We have to help one another. We have to love one another. We have to be compassionate and empathetic. This is not a laughing matter—it's hurtful to our community as a whole," Miles said.

As police continue to investigate, neighbors remain shaken, yet hopeful for justice.

Crime Stoppers is urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

