2 officers shot near 24th and Garfield, sources say

MILWAUKEE — According to multiple sources, two Milwaukee police officers were shot in an ambush Thursday night near 24th and Garfield.

The call for service came in to 911 at 9:10 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office has only confirmed that a "serious situation" is underway in the area.

The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public to avoid the area as there is still a threat to the public.

"This is still an active scene and officers are searching for a suspect in the vicinity," according to MPD.

Watch Live: Milwaukee police officer killed near 24th and Garfield, sources say

Early reports came in that one of the officers had been killed; however, TMJ4 is now being told that the officers' pulse "came back" and he is in the operating room.

Five Milwaukee police officers have been killed in the line of duty in the past seven years. Prior to 2018, it has been 22 years since an officer was killed.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

