Fundraiser launched for Milwaukee police officers injured in shooting near 24th and Garfield

MILWAUKEE — A fundraiser is underway for two Milwaukee police officers who were injured in what the Milwaukee Police Association describes as an ambush shooting.

The suspect opened fire on the officers near 24th and Garfield just after 9 p.m. Thursday, critically injuring one officer while the other suffered nonfatal injuries, according to Milwaukee police.

In a release on Friday, police said both officers are still being treated for their injuries. The suspect was apprehended and arrested just after 2 a.m. without incident.

Milwaukee police association provides update on condition of officers injured in shooting

The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Inc. is collecting donations to provide immediate emergency aid for the injured officers and support long-term recovery for them and their families.

According to the fundraiser page, one officer will undergo surgery to repair his foot. The officer in critical condition “suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper arm, and at least one round penetrated his chest cavity, causing severe internal injuries, including to his heart,” and underwent emergency surgery.

He is listed in stable but critical condition.

On Thursday, the police association released a statement condemning the violence, saying in part, "This senseless act of violence has struck the very heart of our department and our community. We have reached a breaking point. Violence in our city is out of control, and those who protect our neighborhoods are increasingly in the crosshairs.”

