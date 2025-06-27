A note from TMJ4’s News Director on coverage of police shooting

In an effort to be transparent, I want to explain why our reporting changed during the breaking news on Thursday, June 26th of the shooting of two Milwaukee police officers.

On the night of Thursday, June 26th, multiple TMJ4 journalists, including myself, received information from three sources, with direct knowledge of the situation, that a Milwaukee police officer had died as the result of a shooting. For context, our news coverage guidelines require confirmation from a minimum of two sources before reporting information in a breaking news situation.

We reported the death of the officer during our coverage of the shootings. Shortly after those initial reports, a high-ranking source conveyed to us the officer survived the shooting and was in critical condition.

We updated the story on air and online and disclosed that the information we previously reported was incorrect. We deeply regret the mistake and apologize for the erroneous report.