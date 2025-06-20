Milwaukee barbershop 'Gee's Clippers' celebrates 30 years of cutting hair and building community

For three decades, Gee's Clippers has been more than just a place for haircuts in Milwaukee — it's been a cornerstone for community healing, mentorship and health resources.

"June 1st 1995. I saved about $5000 and my brothers and a couple friends put down the floors and the work stations; off a very minimal investment Gee's Clippers was born," said Gaulien "Gee" Smith.

TMJ4 Gaulien "Gee" Smith & friedns at Froedert Medical College

What started as a single shop has grown into a movement. Today, Gee's Clippers offers haircuts alongside health fairs, mentorship programs, and even houses a clinic providing free health resources to the community.

"It's amazing right, the history of barbershops is a community space. People feel supported and have friends, to expand that to serving medical needs and health is amazing," said Anna Meyer from Gee's Health Clinic.

TMJ4 Anna Meyer from GEES Health Clinic.

The barbershop recently celebrated its 30-year milestone with a block party that shut down the street, featuring food, dancing, and community resources — all reinforcing Smith's mission of giving back.

For many in the community, Smith isn't just a barber but a mentor, employer, neighbor, and friend committed to service.

"His journey is inspiring cause that joker is always smiling, he wants to see people doing well, so if you bump into him and you're down and he can pick you up, he's gonna do it," said Richard Armstead, a barber who has worked with Smith since nearly the beginning.

"He's a man of God at his core, he's one of the most genuinely kind people I know," Armstead said.

TMJ4 Richard Armstead, a barber who has worked with Smith since nearly the beginning.

Smith remains focused on his mission to serve the community that has supported his business for 30 years.

"Just continuously taking care of the community that's been taking care of us for so long, when I tell you I've been feeling the love these last few days... it's been absolutely amazing," Smith said.

Whether through a haircut, a conversation, or creating opportunities, Gee's Clippers has shaped more than hair over the years — it has built a lasting legacy in Milwaukee.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip