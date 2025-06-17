Milwaukee mother left immobile after reckless driver crashes into bus stop: 'I fought for my life'

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is sharing her story for the first time after a reckless driver left her with life-changing injuries at a bus stop on 20th and Fond du Lac.

Last year in July, Melantha Gill was standing at the intersection with her arms full of groceries when a driver making an illegal left turn was struck by another vehicle and crashed into her.

"My body hit that wall so hard that it broke my backbone," Gill said.

TMJ4 Melantha Gill

The driver fled the scene but was later arrested. Meanwhile, Gill was hospitalized for months, undergoing multiple surgeries. She now faces permanent injuries that have left her immobile and confined to her bed.

"I fought for my life. I had a blood clot in my chest, I almost lost my leg, I had an infection in my leg," Gill said.

Melantha Gill Melantha Gill in the Hospital

Once a hard-working mother, Gill now struggles to care for both herself and her special needs child. She has no immediate family to rely on for support.

Melantha Gill Melantha Gill & Family

"I try to be strong for everyone, but I'm the one who needs some strength," Gill said.

Gill believes the crash wasn't just an accident but was preventable. She's calling for better traffic control measures at dangerous intersections.

Watch: Milwaukee mother left immobile after reckless driver crashes into bus stop

Milwaukee mother left immobile after reckless driver crashes into bus stop

"I feel like they should have a better way to control it, instead of so many people getting hurt and having to deal with tragedy," Gill said.

She's now asking for assistance with basic mobility items that could help her regain some independence, including a sit-down walker, a shower chair, and compression clothing.

Melantha Gill Some of the items Melantha Gill needs to recover

"I just wanna be able to get better, stronger," Gill said.

A Go Fund Me has been set up by her family to help with her medical costs to donate click here: https://gofund.me/c7f4a2fd

You can also reach out to Melantha Gill diurectly to help her out with donations by Email : tinygill04@gmail.com

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip